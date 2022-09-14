St. Tropez 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This 1-Hour Self-Tanning Mousse For Just $10

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is almost over, but that doesn't mean you need to ditch your seasonal glow. If you want to get your bronze on in a sun-free way, there are so many beauty products to shop, but how do you know which one to choose? Of course, it all comes down to personal preferences from the product formulation to the desired level of tan to the amount of money you want to spend. If you want a great tan without waiting a long time at a great price, there's a 24-hour flash sale that you need to check out.
You can get the St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse for just $22 today only. Normally, it costs $44. Or you can opt for this set with a smaller bottle of self-tanner and an application mitt, which is just $10 today. Or if you just want the mini version of the tanner without a mitt, you can get that for just $17 (normally $34).
This product is a total game-changer for anyone who wants a tan, but doesn't have enough time to let the product dry and avoid making a tanned mess on your favorite linens. All you need is an hour to see a major difference. This is a great product to have on standby for when last-minute plans arise and these discounts are just too good to pass up.
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse Discounts
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Kit
Use the included mitt to apply the mousse in long, sweeping motions. Leave the mousse on for an hour if you want a sunkissed glow. If you want to amplify the color, you can leave it on for two hours before rinsing. If you want a deeper, darker tan, shower after three hours.
For the most-even results, exfoliate your skin 24 hours before applying self tanner. To prolong your tan, moisturize on a regular basis. This bundle has 4.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. If you're a Diamond or Platinum member at Ulta, you'll get free shipping when you buy this set.
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
As a self-appointed tanning enthusiast, I have to emphasize that this is a personal favorite. It has 24.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. You can achieve a natural-looking, streak-free tan in three hours or less when you use the St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse. Apply with a mitt and wait just one hour to get a light tan, 2 hours for a medium glow, and three hours for a deep tan. This self-tanner works quickly and lasts for about a week.
If you're a Diamond or Platinum member at Ulta, you'll get free shipping when you buy this tanning mousse.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from happy shoppers.
St. Tropez Self-Tan Express Bronzing Mousse Reviews
A loyal fan of the tanner said, "Best Self Tanner. First time using this tanner and I will never use another tanner again. I exfoliated my entire body, applied with a mitt, and let it sit 2 hours before rinsing. In the morning the tan looked amazing. Must buy!"
Another longtime user of the product shared, "The best natural looking tan. Never looks orange. I am fair and have cooler tones in my skin. This is perfect."
A shopper reviewed, "This is my favorite self tanner by far! If you want to get a fast tan, in 1 hour, use this product. Very easy to apply!"
"I have been a sunless tanner for YEARS (natural redhead so I'm very pasty) and this is the best one I have ever used. The color is so natural and it develops so evenly it looks like I was kissed by the sun gods. Using a mitt is a must," a customer raved.
A shopper gushed, "I've been using this product line for over ten years. Never disappointed with the outcome and the beautiful natural tan. After tanning in the bed for years this is a better and healthier alternative."
Another shared, "I've literally been scouring the reviews for all different types of tanner and I finally decided to go with this one and I am very pleased. First of all it smells so good. Usually tanners smell gross asf so that was bomb. Secondly, it's not the darkest tan ever but it is so natural. I have yellow undertones and naturally pale but this gave me such a natural glowy tan."
A fan of the tanner wrote,"This literally is by far the best self tanner I have used. It actually makes you look like you got a natural tan, rather than orange. I have tried several and this one the price is worth it. It has a color guard which is green so you can see which spots you're missing when you apply it. I wait 3 hours and then wash it off in the shower. Within hours I have already gotten a NATURAL golden tan!"
A customer explained, "Super easy to use. Very natural looking if left on for an hour before rinsing off. Definitely my new favorite self tanning mousse."
