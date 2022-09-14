Kylie Jenner Posts Candid Video Getting Breast Milk on Her Shirt While Lactating

Watch : Kylie Jenner Gives Fans an Unexpected Baby No. 2 Name Update

Mom life isn't always glamorous.

During a TikTok video taken inside her car, Kylie Jenner got distracted while talking to the camera after she noticed a wet spot on her chest.

"Oh, looks like I'm lactating," she said in the Sept. 13 video, pointing to the stain on her grey top.

Casually carrying on like the pro she is, the 25-year-old went on to promote a new lip product from her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics x Kris Jenner collaboration collection. She called the clip the first episode of her new Kylie In The Kar series.

"So last time I did a TikTok in the car, it seemed to piss some people off," she explained in the video before applying the orange-red shade to her pout. "I think some people thought it was fake and I really don't drive myself which is just silly."

Showing off her finished lip look, Kylie ended her video by saying, "I'm going to go maybe change my shirt now," pointing out that the breast milk stain was still there.