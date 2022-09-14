Kylie Jenner Posts Candid Video Getting Breast Milk on Her Shirt While Lactating

Mom life isn't always glamorous.
During a TikTok video taken inside her car, Kylie Jenner got distracted while talking to the camera after she noticed a wet spot on her chest.
"Oh, looks like I'm lactating," she said in the Sept. 13 video, pointing to the stain on her grey top.
Casually carrying on like the pro she is, the 25-year-old went on to promote a new lip product from her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics x Kris Jenner collaboration collection. She called the clip the first episode of her new Kylie In The Kar series.
"So last time I did a TikTok in the car, it seemed to piss some people off," she explained in the video before applying the orange-red shade to her pout. "I think some people thought it was fake and I really don't drive myself which is just silly."
Showing off her finished lip look, Kylie ended her video by saying, "I'm going to go maybe change my shirt now," pointing out that the breast milk stain was still there.
In February, the makeup mogul gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, with Travis Scott. The couple are also parents to daughter Stormi Webster, 4.
Since welcoming her son—who is legally named Wolf but privately known by an undisclosed name—Kylie has been real about the challenges that come with being a mom of two.
"I just want to say to my postpartum has not been easy," she shared in an Instagram story in March. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."
Explaining that postpartum depression can affect a new mom in all different ways, the Kardashians star admitted, "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually."
"I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other mom's going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us," she continued. "But it hasn't been easy on me either. It's been hard and I just wanted to say that."