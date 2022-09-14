Find Out Why Gabby Windey Called Part One of The Bachelorette Finale a "Big, Fat Dumpster Fire"

Watch : Jesse Palmer Breaks Down The Bachelorette Two-Part Finale

A season with two Bachelorettes demanded a two-part finale.

On Sept. 13, part one of the explosive Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer in front of a live studio audience, welcoming both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey to the stage in order to re-live the dramatic events that unfolded in Mexico.

First, the cliffhanger between Rachel and Zach from last week had to come to a conclusion. After Zach pulled Rachel away from the rose ceremony in Riviera Maya, he told her he didn't recognize the person he spent the night with in the fantasy suite, saying, "I felt like I was seeing Bachelorette Rachel, not the real Rachel."

Eventually, Zach admitted that things between them had fizzled out. "I did really love you. I saw a future with you," he told Rachel. "But I need to go."

With Zach on his way out of town, Rachel gave roses to her two final suitors, Tito and Aven, and it was time for the remaining men to meet Rachel and Gabby's friends and families.

Aven met Rachel's parents and her two best friends and, almost immediately, won over her father Big Tony. However, Rachel's friends were another story. When they pressed Aven about whether or not he was ready for an immediate engagement, he balked and said, "It's just about the timing of it."

When Rachel confronted him, Aven explained, "I just want to make sure it's 100% right for both of us, right now, in this very moment in time." Rachel eventually became emotional, even accusing Aven of "yelling" at her. Things ended with a kiss, albeit a very tenuous one.