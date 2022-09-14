Zendaya’s Mom Reveals Why She Had to “Name Drop” to Sneak Up to Her Emmys Table

Watch : Zendaya Makes History With 2022 Emmys Win

Emmys security almost interrupted a euphoric night for Zendaya's mom.

Claire Stoermer hilariously recalled her night at the 2022 Emmys minutes before her daughter won Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria. In an effort to soothe Zendaya's nerves, Claire approached the star's table—until she was held up by security.

"[I] made my way to Z before they awarded her the Emmy and gave her the biggest hug and said... breathe!!!" Claire wrote in an Instagram Story posted Sept. 13. The only problem? "The man who tried to stop me said 'where are your credentials?'"

Luckily, Claire knew just what to say.

"i said 'i'm zendaya's mom' and kept walking!!" she continued, adding laughing emojis. "hahaha! i never name drop like that but i have to do it!"

The magic words worked, and Claire was on hand to watch the actress give her acceptance speech.

"Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight." Zendaya said during her speech, pausing to laugh as her mom cheered. "Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me, thank you for believing in me even in moments where I didn't believe in myself."