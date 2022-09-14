Anna Kendrick Reveals What Goes Down in the Pitch Perfect Group Chat

Watch : Anna Kendrick Talks Pitch Perfect Friendships 10 Years Later

Anna Kendrick confirmed that a group chat between members of the Pitch Perfect cast is alive and well—and it sounds aca-awesome.

Anna recently reflected on the friendships she formed while starring in the franchise's three movies, and although it's been roughly 10 years since the first film hit theaters, the memories continue to make their way into the text chain.

"We are texting each other going like, ‘Oh my gosh, you guys it's almost been 10 years and remember this night?'" Anna exclusively told E! News of the group chat. "And like sending pictures from filming the first riff off in that empty pool and we're freezing cold. So it's very, it's almost like disgustingly adorable."

The film franchise, which featured stars such as Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks and Anna Camp, released flicks in 2012, 2015 and 2017. Anna explained that over that time, the cast bond grew strong enough to feel like blood.