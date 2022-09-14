Pamela Anderson Serves Up '90s Bombshell Glamour in New Marc Jacobs Campaign

Pamela Anderson makes heaven a place on earth.
The 55-year-old bombshell serves up all the 90s beauty nostalgia in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign.
In one of the images, Pamela seductively lays atop of a giant orange flower wearing a white knit dress, styled with matching arm warmers and pointed-toe PVC heels, as she holds a blue and purple watercolored shoulder bag. For glam, she channeled her signature style from her former Baywatch days, including tousled blonde hair, smokey eyes, pouty lined lips and her iconic pin-thin eyebrows.
In another stunning shot, the Barb Wire actress works the camera in a grey sleeveless top and matching pleated skirt with white ruffles while posing on floral-print bedding.
According to the brand, the Fall 2022 Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign "mixes 90s nostalgia with contemporary fashion and art." Singer Doja Cat and actor Kyle Maclachlan also star in the ads.
Describing this year as "crazy" to Vogue, Pam has been catapulted back into the spotlight, thanks to her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago and the release of the Emmy-nominated Hulu series Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as her ex Tommy Lee.
Next, Pamela—who shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee , 26, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 24, with the rocker—will be taking control of her own narrative with a recently announced Netflix project, described as a "definitive documentary" about the pop culture icon, as well as an upcoming memoir.
"I'm writing my book," she told Vogue in March. "I wrote my memoirs myself without any collaborators, nothing."
Describing her life as "a really empowering story," Pamela shared that she's taking control of her own narrative "for a lot of reasons," adding, "I have my whole life to draw from."
That following month, Pamela got real with E! News about what keeps her motivated and the mantra she tries to live by these days.
"Don't give up on your dreams. Don't let others define you," she told E! News in April. "Take control of the narrative. Stay true to yourself and give it all you got."
She added, "I dare you."