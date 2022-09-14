Maye Musk Details Her “Sweet and Kind” Son Elon Musk

Watch : Elon Musk Seemingly Responds to Having Twin Babies

Elon Musk's mom Maye Musk is sharing a glimpse at her life with her son.

Maye shares a close bond with her 51-year-old son, and during the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, she told E! News personal details about her loved one.

"He is very sweet and kind and thoughtful," she said at the Sept. 10 event, when asked what people might find surprising about him. "He wishes he was here tonight, but he's gone to Morocco."

At 74 years old, Maye is making it clear that it's never too late to follow your dreams. Now honored with the Breakthrough Model Award, Maye began modeling at the age of 15 and, when she was 18, she was making waves as a print and runway model. She had appeared on the covers of Women's Day, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and more.

Even with her decades long career, her rise to fame as both a dietitian and model has been a shock to her.