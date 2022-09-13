YouTuber NikkieTutorials Marries Dylan Drossaers

Watch : 6 Celebrities Who've Come Out in 2020

NikkieTutorials has gone from Ms. to Mrs.

Nikkie de Jager and Dylan Drossaers officially tied the knot on Sept. 6 with a ceremony that featured family, friends and plenty of floral décor.

The YouTuber, who got engaged to Dylan while on a trip to Italy back in 2019, gave a total inside look at their special day, including trying on her gown to show her mother and having her first look with Dylan before the ceremony.

As for what happened when they saw one another in their wedding-day attire?

"That is a moment I'll never forget because you see each other and we're both nervous to find out our reactions and Dylan actually starts crying," Nikkie said in a video shared to her YouTube channel on Sept. 13. "And that's when all the nerves, all the built up anxiousness falls off."

While Nikkie donned a dress adorned with crystals, Dylan sported a suit that featured a red flower boutonniere, which paid homage to Nikkie's late brother Mikai, who passed away in 2018 after battling lymphatic cancer.