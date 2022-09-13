Scout Masterson’s Husband Bill Horn Speaks Out on “Overwhelming” Love Following His Death

Bill Horn is mourning the loss of his husband Scott Masterson.
On Sept. 13, Horn posted a thank you message on Instagram, saying he has felt the love from everyone who has reached out following the death of his husband on Sept. 11. "The outpouring of love these past few days has been overwhelming and amazing," Horn wrote. "Thank you! So many calls, texts, DMs, flowers and so much food. We will survive this thanks in large part to so much."
Horn also reposted pictures that friends shared of his late husband to his Instagram Stories. One reposted picture from actress Lacy Chambert shows Masterson making a goofy face while a dog licked his cheek. Chambert wrote, "Scout was nothing but kind to me always. A ray of sunshine. He will be missed. Holding your family tight in my heart @thebillhorn."
Horn confirmed the former casting director's death in a Sept. 12 post on Instagram along with a carousel of photos showed Masterson with his children, Simone, 12 and Boz, 8. Horn wrote, "Yesterday we lost a loving husband, kind friend, a good son, and an amazing parent. Scouty, we miss so much. Scout Michael Masterson 1974-2022." The couple has been married since 2009. His cause of death has not been shared.
Many celebrities shared their condolences in the comments. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, "I'm still at such a loss for words. My life is better because I knew @scoutmasterson."
Former actor Randy Spelling echoed Gellar's sentiment, writing, "Bill, heartbroken. So many words. Sending you and family so much love."