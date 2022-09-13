Scout Masterson’s Husband Bill Horn Speaks Out on “Overwhelming” Love Following His Death

Watch : Tori Spelling's Family "Guncle" Scout Masterson Dead at 48

Bill Horn is mourning the loss of his husband Scott Masterson.

On Sept. 13, Horn posted a thank you message on Instagram, saying he has felt the love from everyone who has reached out following the death of his husband on Sept. 11. "The outpouring of love these past few days has been overwhelming and amazing," Horn wrote. "Thank you! So many calls, texts, DMs, flowers and so much food. We will survive this thanks in large part to so much."

Horn also reposted pictures that friends shared of his late husband to his Instagram Stories. One reposted picture from actress Lacy Chambert shows Masterson making a goofy face while a dog licked his cheek. Chambert wrote, "Scout was nothing but kind to me always. A ray of sunshine. He will be missed. Holding your family tight in my heart @thebillhorn."