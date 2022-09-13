Candace Cameron Bure Announces Plans for New Christmas Movie After Leaving Hallmark Channel

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure REACTS to JoJo Siwa Calling Her "Rude"

No need for bah humbugs—Candace Cameron Bure has revealed plans for another Christmas movie.

The Fuller House star announced her exit from Hallmark Channel in April after starring in more than 20 movies for the network, but the actress has found a new home on Great American Family.

Bure is set to star in A Christmas...Present, which will premiere on the network in November.

In the movie, Bure plays real estate agent Maggie Larson, "an overly scheduled real estate agent and Type-A mom who takes her family to spend Christmas with her widowed brother and his daughter," according to GAC. "Maggie and her brother have decidedly different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season."

Bure and her production company Candy Rock Entertainment will also executive produce the movie as part of her overall deal with Great American Family.