See The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Recreate Princess Diana's Last Official Trip Abroad

After pausing production following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown season six has resumed filming. See Elizabeth Debicki film the late Princess Diana's trip to Bosnia.

Warning: This story includes potential The Crown season six spoilers.

Princess Diana's humanitarian work will get The Crown treatment.

In a new image from season six of the Netflix drama, Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the royal, is seen recreating the late Princess of Wales' last official trip, a three-day visit to Bosnia in August 1997.

During her time there, Diana visited with locals who had been injured by landmines, which were used during the country's civil war in the '90s. Later that same month, Diana and boyfriend Dodi al Fayed died in a tragic car crash in Paris.

The update from The Crown set comes nearly a week after production paused following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. In a statement to E! News, Netflix confirmed that production had been halted "as a mark of respect," adding, "Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen's funeral."

photos
In addition to Debicki, the next installment of The Crown stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

For a closer look at all the iconic Princess Diana moments Elizabeth has recreated for The Crown so far, keep reading:

Splash / BACKGRID, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
1992

According to museum curator Matthew Storey, this dress was one of the princess' favorite looks. 

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock, BACKGRID
1992

On a visit to Egypt, the late royal did a bit of sightseeing.

Jayne Fincher/Getty Images/Splash News
1994

Who could forget this moment at the Vanity Fair party? The look has since been named the "Revenge Dress."

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock, SplashNews.com
1997

Before her death, the royal supported the American Red Cross at an event in Washington, D.C.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock, Click / Dean / SplashNews.com
1997

In her final public appearance, Princess Di viewed a performance of Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall. 

Getty Images/SplashNews
1997

Several weeks before her death, Princess Diana made one of her last humanitarian trips. Specifically, she visited Bosnia to show support to victims who had been injured by landmines.

