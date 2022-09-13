What Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Really Thinks About the Reality Competition Spin-Off

Watch : Squid Game GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2022 Emmys

Is this spin-off spinning in the right direction?

Backstage at the Emmys on Sept. 12, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed his stance on Netflix's planned reality competition, Squid Game: The Challenge. Though the recent Emmy winner acknowledged that there are "concerns" regarding how the drama's heavy themes of poverty and class with translate over to a competition series, he revealed that the creator of the new show has been in touch with him.

"They had many questions for me," he shared. "What I hope is that they will be carrying on my vision and intention as much as possible for the show."

And it appears that Hwang is standing by the spin-off, adding, "I feel like when you take things too seriously, that's really not the best way to go for the entertainment industry. It doesn't really set a great precedent."

Inspired by the original series, which won two awards at the 2022 Emmys, the 10 episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge will follow 456 players competing in various games for a whopping 4.56 million dollars.