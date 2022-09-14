Exclusive

How Old Dominion's Big Summer Set Them Up for One Sweet Future

As part of E!’s Backstage Pass, Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey looked back on touring with Kenny Chesney and teased what’s to come at Stagecoach 2023.

Life is short and Old Dominion is here to make it sweet.

This summer, the band traveled the country as part of Kenny Chesney's massive stadium tour. Now, the group is looking back on their unforgettable season while also preparing for a bright future ahead.

"This tour has really set us up. It's ours to screw up now," lead singer Matthew Ramsey exclusively shared with E! News. "I feel like we gained a lot of fans and a lot of momentum and now we have to capitalize on that."

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

In other words, it's time to buckle up and enjoy the ride. For starters, the band secured several 2022 CMA Award nominations Sept. 7 including Vocal Group of the Year and Album of the Year.

Mason Allen

And on Sept. 12, Old Dominion received a prominent spot on the 2023 Stagecoach Music Festival lineup.

"People travel from all over just to go to Stagecoach so the energy is a little extra when you walk out there on that stage," Matthew said. "It was one of the first giant festivals we've been a part of and it was back when we felt we had a lot to prove."

Now, the group has solidified their space in country music with massive hits like "No Hard Feelings," "I Was On a Boat That Day" and more.

Before tickets for Stagecoach go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, Matthew is looking back on the summer and taking fans behind-the-scenes of one of Old Dominion's pop-up shows. Keep scrolling for the backstage access.

Mason Allen
Rock 'n' Roll

In between stops on Kenny Chesney's Here and Now tour,, Old Dominion was able to perform at pop-up shows throughout the country including one at a Boston bar. 

Mason Allen
Every Venue Matters

"We just thought it would be really fun if we could pop up and do a little surprise show and hopefully create a little frenzy and carry that into the next show," lead singer Matthew Ramsey told E! News. "They were just as magical in those little bars as playing in a giant stadium." 

Mason Allen
One Sweet Wish

At every show, Old Dominion hopes fans feel better having experienced live music. "We want people to feel like a weight was lifted in some way even if it was for one song," Matthew explained. "They can walk out of that building a little bit lighter on their feet." 

Mason Allen
Friends First

Ever since forming in 2007, the guys of Old Dominion cherish the opportunity to perform with their closest friends. "No matter how many people are coming to the shows, we had a blast doing it with each other," Matthew said. "We still try to carry that same feeling no matter what size stage." 

Mason Allen
Dream Big

Whenever Old Dominion interacts with fans who have big dreams of their own, Matthew gives out a piece of advice. "Our message to dreamers would be just keep doing it because you love doing it," he shared. "That's ultimately what got us to where we are is because we loved what we were doing. We still love what we were doing and we felt like we would be lost without it." 

Mason Allen
Award-Winning Music

After learning Time, Tequila & Therapy was nominated for a 2022 CMA Award, Matthew reflected on why Old Dominion's latest album was so special. "It was always a dream of ours to make an album where we just went into the studio like our heroes did and create our music right there on the spot," he said. "It will always live in our hearts in that way." 

Need more insider access? Here's how Michael Bublé promises to share the love during his "baby making tour." Plus, Jimmie Allen shares how he honors his family's legacy with hometown music festival.

