How Old Dominion's Big Summer Set Them Up for One Sweet Future

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Life is short and Old Dominion is here to make it sweet.
This summer, the band traveled the country as part of Kenny Chesney's massive stadium tour. Now, the group is looking back on their unforgettable season while also preparing for a bright future ahead.
"This tour has really set us up. It's ours to screw up now," lead singer Matthew Ramsey exclusively shared with E! News. "I feel like we gained a lot of fans and a lot of momentum and now we have to capitalize on that."
In other words, it's time to buckle up and enjoy the ride. For starters, the band secured several 2022 CMA Award nominations Sept. 7 including Vocal Group of the Year and Album of the Year.
And on Sept. 12, Old Dominion received a prominent spot on the 2023 Stagecoach Music Festival lineup.
"People travel from all over just to go to Stagecoach so the energy is a little extra when you walk out there on that stage," Matthew said. "It was one of the first giant festivals we've been a part of and it was back when we felt we had a lot to prove."
Now, the group has solidified their space in country music with massive hits like "No Hard Feelings," "I Was On a Boat That Day" and more.
Before tickets for Stagecoach go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, Matthew is looking back on the summer and taking fans behind-the-scenes of one of Old Dominion's pop-up shows. Keep scrolling for the backstage access.
Need more insider access? Here's how Michael Bublé promises to share the love during his "baby making tour." Plus, Jimmie Allen shares how he honors his family's legacy with hometown music festival.