This Texturizing Spray Helped My Naturally Straight Hair Hold Curls Longer Than Ever Before

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
After years of watching YouTube tutorials, I have mastered curling my naturally straight hair. Unfortunately, the results just don't last. Before I know it, those perfectly imperfect waves drop and my strands just look messy, as if I've never heard of a hairbrush. I have tried various products, spritzing my hair before I curl, while I curl, and after I curl in every combination possible. I waited way too long in between shampoos to see if dirty hair really holds texture longer. That did nothing for me. And, then, I just resort to my naturally straight hair because it's the easiest option. Straight hair can be sleek, and I love my hair's natural look, but I just wanted some variety. I almost gave up on trying new products until I found the OUAI Texturizing Hair Spray.
I bought the OUAI Texturizing Hair Spray with no expectations, thinking "if it doesn't help my hair hold a curl, at least I can use it as a dry shampoo, so I'm not wasting my money." That's right, this lightweight spray is a hybrid product, combining the best parts of dry shampoo and hairspray. It absorbs excess oil and makes my hair feel refreshed, and to my complete and utter surprise it also made my curls last all day long. One of my friends even asked if I got extensions because she was shocked that my curls held up so long.
Personally, I use the spray before and after winding my hair around a curling iron. However, you can use it on your natural hair to add some texture and amplify the volume. I'm not the only one who's into this spray. It has 34.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. If you always want a good hair day, you need to check this one out.
The Spray That Stops My Curls From Falling
OUAI Texturizing Hair Spray
Shake up the bottle before using and hold it about 12 inches from your hair. Spritz your dry hair from the roots to the ends. You can flip your hair upside down and spray if you want to pump up the volume. If you have straight hair that won't stay curled, this is a worth trying out. Or if you have naturally textured spray, it's a great product to elevate your look.
Don't just take my word for it, check out these reviews from shoppers who are just as impressed.
Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray Reviews
A shopper raved, "Held my awesome curls through Lollapalooza! I love the smell, the way it makes my hair feel compared to other hairsprays, and the can. Super happy with the product. I usually use this with my curling iron or when I diffuse my hair with my Dyson hair dryer. Really loving Ouai products!!"
Another declared, "In love! I have fine, medium length hair that is stick straight. I usually curl with steam rollers but have started to use a curling iron. I sprayed this on both before and after curling and holy cow, it's like I have 3x as much hair. This is the first time I used it and I'm going to buy multiple bottles to stock up."
Someone else explained, "I love this product for styling my hair. It is super light weight and has a very light scent that's pleasant. I use it on a section of hair before using the curling iron. It really helps to hold the curl and is easy to brush through. I also spray it all over my hair to add volume."
A Sephora customer gushed, "I love this texturizing spray! Absolutely the best! It has a very pleasant smell and feel. This helps my hair look voluminous and hold without any of that crinkly/crunchy basic hairspray feel. I can brush out my hair dry the next day and restyle again with a hair iron without washing the spray out and it still will look great. You can barely feel that there is product in your hair, but it makes all the difference. My Secret Style Weapon."
"It gives me great beachy texture with two flips of my hot iron. I can style with this spray day one and get away with second day hair without any effort. Love this product," someone reviewed.
A fan of the product said, "I have a lot of hair, but it's fine, you only need a little of this and wow, my hair stays amazing all day!"
