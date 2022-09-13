Alexis Neiers Reveals Where She Stands With Nancy Jo Sales After That Pretty Wild Phone Call

Nancy Jo Sales, someone is still talking about your story.
More than 12 years ago, Alexis Neiers delivered an unforgettable phone call to the Vanity Fair journalist who was investigating her involvement in the bling ring.
While the unscripted moment, captured by Pretty Wild cameras, resulted in countless memes, Alexis still doesn't think fondly of the reporter who she says mischaracterized her story.
"I don't think Nancy Jo is capable of being honest with herself and her motives, still to this day," Alexis exclusively shared with E! News. "Nancy and I live in very different universes and that she is just not capable of owning the fact that she tore me down in order to build herself up and that's okay."
According to Alexis, she invited Nancy onto her Recovering From Reality podcast in hopes of clearing the air. But her invitation has yet to be accepted.
When it comes to Netflix's upcoming documentary series The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, Alexis isn't disappointed to hear Nancy Jo didn't choose to participate.
"I think that this piece was an opportunity for everyone to get honest," she said. "I don't think that Nancy would have much, if anything, to contribute to that."
When contacted by E! News on Sept. 13, Nancy Jo said: "When I was asked to participate in the Netflix documentary, I didn't feel interested in being part of the project. At this point, the Bling Ring felt like old news."
But while reflecting on the 10-year anniversary of the Bling Ring in 2020, Nancy Jo wrote a piece for Vanity Fair where she said Alexis "never forgave me for not writing a puff piece about her. I don't know why she thought this was what she was going to get, because it was not something I ever promised."
Nancy Jo also confirmed to E! News that she declined Alexis' invitation to appear on her podcast.
Netflix's new documentary series explores the group of celebrity-obsessed youths who burglarized some of the most famous people on the planet from 2008 to 2009.
The story was later turned into a 2013 feature film by Sofia Coppola, starring Emma Watson and Taissa Farmiga.
As for why Alexis wanted to speak out publicly about her past, the 31-year-old said she wanted to shed light on what led to her decisions.
"I feel like in the early 2000s, it was really sensationalized and it became this piece of pop culture history," she said. "We weren't really able to hear about the complex stories of the people involved. Part of it was the fact that I was very young and naïve. Part of it was that I was consuming very heavy sedatives. And part of it is just the way that reality TV back then was produced. I think that it's important for people to see the full picture of what was going on in my life at that time."
Alexis—who said she was only present for the burglary of Orlando Bloom's home in July 2009—pleaded no contest in May 2010 to residential burglary and was sentenced to six months in county jail, a two-year suspended sentence and three years of probation, as well as ordered to pay restitution to Orlando. She ended up spending 30 days in jail.
Today, Alexis (who now uses the last name Haines) is sober and focused on raising her daughters Harper, 9, and Dakota, 6, who she shares with ex-husband Evan Haines. She also is maintaining a healthy relationship with her mom Andrea Arlington-Dunne, who gained attention on Pretty Wild for having an up and down relationship with her daughter.
"We've come such a long way," Alexis said. "I'm just so proud of the woman she's become and is continuing to become."
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist begins streaming on Netflix Sept. 21.