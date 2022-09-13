Watch : Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari

They do!

Josh Duhamel married Audra Mari during an intimate ceremony in the couple's home state of North Dakota on Sept. 10, an eyewitness confirms to E! News.

As seen in photographs, the groom donned a traditional black tuxedo, complete with old-school coattails and a white bowtie for the big day, while the bride wore a voluminous gown with puffy sleeves, high-neck and long veil.

The eyewitness says that newlyweds got ready at the Jasper Hotel in downtown Fargo before exchanging vows at Olivet Lutheran Church in front of "close family and friends."

"At the end, Audra and Josh walked out with huge smiles and hopped in the back of a vintage red convertible," the eyewitness continued. "It seemed like a fun weekend had by all."

E! News has reached out to Josh's rep for comment but has not heard back.

Josh, 49, and Audra, 28—who has held the titles of Miss North Dakota USA 2014 and Miss World America 2016—confirmed their romance in October 2019 and got engaged after two years of dating. The Jupiter's Legacy star announced the news on his Instagram page on Saturday, Jan. 8, which happened to be Audra's birthday.