Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari

They do!
Josh Duhamel married Audra Mari during an intimate ceremony in the couple's home state of North Dakota on Sept. 10, an eyewitness confirms to E! News.
As seen in photographs, the groom donned a traditional black tuxedo, complete with old-school coattails and a white bowtie for the big day, while the bride wore a voluminous gown with puffy sleeves, high-neck and long veil.
The eyewitness says that newlyweds got ready at the Jasper Hotel in downtown Fargo before exchanging vows at Olivet Lutheran Church in front of "close family and friends."
"At the end, Audra and Josh walked out with huge smiles and hopped in the back of a vintage red convertible," the eyewitness continued. "It seemed like a fun weekend had by all."
E! News has reached out to Josh's rep for comment but has not heard back.
Josh, 49, and Audra, 28—who has held the titles of Miss North Dakota USA 2014 and Miss World America 2016—confirmed their romance in October 2019 and got engaged after two years of dating. The Jupiter's Legacy star announced the news on his Instagram page on Saturday, Jan. 8, which happened to be Audra's birthday.
"It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," Josh wrote, alongside a photo of the two standing together on a beach, with him holding a crumpled paper that reads, "Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?"
Josh ex-wife Fergie, mother of their 9-year-old son Axl Jack Duhamel, was supportive of the engagement, commenting, "Congrats!!!" and added six green heart emojis.
Josh and Fergie announced their split in September 2017 after eight years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized two years later.
Prior to dating Audra, the actor dated actress Eiza González for several months. After their breakup in 2018, he opened up about his dating priorities and expressed interest in expanding his family.
"I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years," he shared while appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids?"
He continued, "It's not as if I am out there trying to just f--k anything. I want to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with. Because, Fergie and I have a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn't work, but I will always have her back."