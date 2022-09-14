Feast Your Eyes on the Best Looks From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023

Watch : Tommy Hilfiger Talks Photo With Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian

If you're hungry for style, then look no further.

New York Fashion Week went into full force earlier this month and every designer has served up a fanciful feast of spring/summer 2023 collections.

Case in point? Tommy Hilfiger revived the preppy trend and gave it some edge as he mixed classic prints with bold accessories—like having Julia Fox sashay down the catwalk in a striped bodysuit sweater paired with see-through monogrammed tights.

Vogue World's runway, which the magazine described as a fashion show mixed with a street fair, exuded glitz and glamour with a sea of A-list guests wearing shimmering looks. Serena Williams stunned in a silver metallic caped dress by Balenciaga, while Lil Nas X performed "Industry Baby" in a head-turning Coach ensemble.

Plus, labels such as Alice + Olivia, Prabal Gurung and Sergio Hudson didn't shy away from using bright colors, creating collections with statement-making pieces.