Feast Your Eyes on the Best Looks From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023

Tommy Hilfiger, Sergio Hudson and Christian Siriano (among many others) showcased fierce spring/summer 2023 looks during New York Fashion Week. See all of the best designs below.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 14, 2022 1:00 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetFashion WeekNew York Fashion WeekModelsE! Insider
Watch: Tommy Hilfiger Talks Photo With Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian

If you're hungry for style, then look no further.

New York Fashion Week went into full force earlier this month and every designer has served up a fanciful feast of spring/summer 2023 collections.

Case in point? Tommy Hilfiger revived the preppy trend and gave it some edge as he mixed classic prints with bold accessories—like having Julia Fox sashay down the catwalk in a striped bodysuit sweater paired with see-through monogrammed tights.

Vogue World's runway, which the magazine described as a fashion show mixed with a street fair, exuded glitz and glamour with a sea of A-list guests wearing shimmering looks. Serena Williams stunned in a silver metallic caped dress by Balenciaga, while Lil Nas X performed "Industry Baby" in a head-turning Coach ensemble.

Plus, labels such as Alice + Olivia, Prabal Gurung and Sergio Hudson didn't shy away from using bright colors, creating collections with statement-making pieces.

photos
Best Beauty Moments at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023

And just because NYFW is wrapping up on Sept. 14 (with London Fashion Week kicking off immediately after) that doesn't mean you can't ooh and aah over the best looks to spring out of this year's event.

Keep scrolling to take a look for yourself.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Vogue World
JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue
Vogue World
JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue
Vogue World
JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue
Vogue World
JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue
Vogue World
JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue
Vogue World
JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue
Vogue World
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet
Alice + Olivia
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet
Alice + Olivia
Bebeto Matthews/AP/Shutterstock
Prabal Gurung
Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock
Prabal Gurung
Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock
Prabal Gurung
Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Bronx & Banco
Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Bronx & Banco
Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Bronx & Banco
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet
Alice + Olivia
George Chinsee/WWD via Getty Images
Sergio Hudson
George Chinsee/WWD via Getty Images
Sergio Hudson
George Chinsee/WWD via Getty Images
Sergio Hudson
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Tommy Hilfiger
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Tommy Hilfiger
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Tommy Hilfiger
Shutterstock
Jason Wu
Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock
Jason Wu
Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock
Jason Wu
Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock
Altuzarra
Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock
Altuzarra
Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock
Altuzarra
Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Rebecca Minkoff
Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Rebecca Minkoff
photos
View More Photos From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: The Best Looks

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

2

Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids React to Her Historic Emmy Win

3

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Asked About Time With Her Kids

4

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Emmys Accessory

5

Pamela Anderson Serves '90s Bombshell Glamour in New Marc Jacobs Pics

Latest News

Gabby Calls The Bachelorette Finale a "Big, Fat Dumpster Fire"

Zendaya’s Mom Reveals Why She Had to “Name Drop” at the 2022 Emmys

Exclusive

Anna Kendrick Reveals What Is in the Pitch Perfect Group Chat

Pamela Anderson Serves '90s Bombshell Glamour in New Marc Jacobs Pics

These Are the Best Looks From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023

Exclusive

Stranger Things 5: Why You Should Expect to See More of Hawkins

See Tori Spelling Host Your Next Dating Competition Obsession