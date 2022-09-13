You Have to See Devon Sawa's Sweet Message to Casper Co-Star Christina Ricci

Watch : Devon Sawa Remembers "Casper" Movie & Kiss

There's nothing spooky about this Casper lovefest.

On Sept. 13, Devon Sawa posted a photo of Christina Ricci on the red carpet of the 2022 Emmys—where Ricci was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Showtime's Yellowjackets—with the caption: "Makes me smile seeing how good she's doing. What a star."

Sawa and Ricci starred together in 1995's Casper, Sawa as the human form of the friendly ghost and Ricci as Kat Harvey, Casper's love interest.

The duo also appeared on-screen in the 1995 film Now and Then, where Ricci played tomboy Roberta Martin and Sawa played Scott Wormer. In the coming-of-age classic, which was released just five months after Casper, their two characters share a kiss.

In Casper, Sawa and Ricci also shared an on-screen kiss, which Sawa recently revealed made the first-time actor very anxious.

"I don't know why I wasn't nervous, Christina was a beautiful girl and I was a young boy," he told E! News in Oct. 2021. "I don't know, the day was just very easy and everybody was so respectful and it was exciting. I can't lie, I remember being excited the whole day. It was just a lot of fun."