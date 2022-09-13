Gisele Bündchen Says She’s Done Her “Part” in Tom Brady Marriage

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return

Gisele Bündchen believes marriage is a team sport.

Amid reports that she and husband Tom Brady may be on the rocks, the supermodel opened up about her role as an NFL wife and the sacrifices she has made to make their relationship work.

""I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she shared with Elle in an interview published Sept. 13. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

She continued, "Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."

While Gisele said she feels "very fulfilled" being a wife and mom to the couple's children, Benjamin, 12, Vivian, 9, as well as stepson Jack, 15, she admitted she is ready to start pursuing her own dreams, including environmental activism, especially in her home country of Brazil.