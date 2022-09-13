Ryan Reynolds' Doctor Discovers Polyp During "Potentially Life-Saving" Colonoscopy

Watch : Why Ryan Reynolds Is Ultimate Dad Goals!

Ryan Reynolds is turning his medical scare into an educational moment.

The Free Guy actor recently underwent his first colonoscopy and learned he had a polyp on his colon.

Ryan's doctor revealed the results of the process, as seen in a video the 45-year-old shared on Instagram on Sept. 13.

"You did such a good prep that I was able to find an extremely subtle polyp that was on the right side of your colon," Dr. Lapook told Ryan. "This was potentially life-saving for you. I'm not kidding. I'm not being overly dramatic."

The operation is not one that Ryan takes lightly, and he filmed the experience to share with the world. As for what pushed him to put the process on camera? It all started with a bet.

Ryan, who is the co-chairman of Welsh football team Wrexham AFC, made a wager with fellow co-chairman Rob McElhenney that if Rob could learn some of the language Welsh, Ryan would have to film a video getting a colonoscopy. Well, Ryan lost the bet, but he won critical information on his health.