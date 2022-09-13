Brian Cox Doesn’t Want Succession to “Overstay Its Welcome” Like This Show

Brian Cox, who plays patriarch Logan Roy on Succession, recently compared the HBO hit to Showtime's Billions. Find out why he doesn't want the show to go the same route.

Brian Cox doesn't want Succession's stock to fall. 

The veteran actor, who plays the Roy patriarch on the hit HBO drama, revealed recently that although he doesn't know if the show will get a fifth season, that's fine by him.

"I don't know. No one's had their contracts renewed," he shared in an interview with the U.K.'s The Times published Sept. 12. "Who knows how long it will go on? We don't want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions; that's past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show."

E! News reached out to Showtime for comment and has not heard back.

Showtime's Billions, which follows a hedge fund manager who navigates the world of high finance, was renewed for a seventh season in February 2022Succession is currently filming its fourth season, which is due to air in 2023. 

Succession certainly hasn't gone out of style—it was the most nominated program at this years Emmys, snagging 25 nominations. Though both Cox and his costar Jeremy Strong lost the lead actor award to Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, the show ultimately took home three Emmys, including best drama, best writing for a drama series and best supporting actor in a drama for Matthew Macfadyen

photos
2022 Emmys: Succession Star Sightings

Cox even had to step in during an awkward on-stage moment during the ceremony when Succession creator Jesse Armstrong made a jab at King Charles III during his acceptance speech for best writing for a drama series. 

After saying it's been a big week "for successions in the U.K.," Armstrong said, "Evidently, a bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles'."

Cox interjected, telling Armstrong to, "Keep it royalist, keep it royalist." 

"No, I mean, I'm not saying we're more legitimate in our position than he is," Armstrong responded. "We'll leave that to other people."

Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

Succession is now available to stream on HBO Max. See the cast of Succession at the 2022 Emmys below.

