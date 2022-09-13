Brian Cox Doesn't Want Succession to "Overstay Its Welcome" Like This Show

Watch : Kieran Culkin Talks "Succession" at 2022 SAG Awards

Brian Cox doesn't want Succession's stock to fall.

The veteran actor, who plays the Roy patriarch on the hit HBO drama, revealed recently that although he doesn't know if the show will get a fifth season, that's fine by him.

"I don't know. No one's had their contracts renewed," he shared in an interview with the U.K.'s The Times published Sept. 12. "Who knows how long it will go on? We don't want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions; that's past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show."

E! News reached out to Showtime for comment and has not heard back.

Showtime's Billions, which follows a hedge fund manager who navigates the world of high finance, was renewed for a seventh season in February 2022. Succession is currently filming its fourth season, which is due to air in 2023.

Succession certainly hasn't gone out of style—it was the most nominated program at this years Emmys, snagging 25 nominations. Though both Cox and his costar Jeremy Strong lost the lead actor award to Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, the show ultimately took home three Emmys, including best drama, best writing for a drama series and best supporting actor in a drama for Matthew Macfadyen.