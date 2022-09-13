How Christian Siriano Helped Melanie Lynskey Feel Like a "Bad Bitch" With 2022 Emmy Dress

Watch : Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2

Melanie Lynskey came to the Emmys ready to slay.

The Yellowjackets star wowed on the 2022 Emmys red carpet on Sept. 12 in a custom green chiffon Christian Siriano gown. Lynskey told E!'s Live from the Red Carpet host, Laverne Cox, that her dress was the "perfect mix of princess and bad bitch." The actress detailed her journey to finding the dress and feeling good in her own skin.

"He made something that was for me, for my body," Lynskey shared. "I feel like a princess, because I have this princessy thing," she said referencing the poofy skirt. "But I also do feel like a little bit of a bad bitch, honestly, because it's so fitted under here, and my husband's like, 'That's sexy!' So, that's what you want."

Sarah Paulson played a major part in helping Lynskey secure her gown for the award show. The Candy star previously revealed during the Emmys episode of If We're Being Honest with Laverne Cox on Sept. 5, that the American Horror Story star helped her get the ball rolling to find the perfect dress.

"My friend Sarah Paulson texted a lot of people for me and said, 'This is my friend, I want her to have her princess moment,'" Lynksey shared. "I don't have those relationships so she put herself out there and people responded. It feels like dream."