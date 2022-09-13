Princess Anne Reflects on Final 24 Hours With Queen Elizabeth II Before Her Death

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Everything We Know

Princess Anne is giving a glimpse into her last day she spent with her mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Following the death of Her Majesty on Sept. 8, many royal family members are looking back on the life and legacy of the Queen. The late royal matriarch's only daughter, Princess Anne, has now also issued a statement on her mother's final 24 hours.

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life," she wrote in a statement to on Sept. 13. "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."

She continued, "Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories."

Princess Anne shared her gratitude to "each and every one who share our sense of loss."