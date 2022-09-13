Princess Anne Reflects on Final 24 Hours With Queen Elizabeth II Before Her Death

Princess Anne is giving a glimpse into her last day she spent with her mother Queen Elizabeth II.
Following the death of Her Majesty on Sept. 8, many royal family members are looking back on the life and legacy of the Queen. The late royal matriarch's only daughter, Princess Anne, has now also issued a statement on her mother's final 24 hours.
"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life," she wrote in a statement to on Sept. 13. "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."
She continued, "Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories."
Princess Anne shared her gratitude to "each and every one who share our sense of loss."
In her message, she also acknowledged her brother King Charles' new role in the monarchy following their mother's death.
"We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted," she continued. "I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch."
She concluded, "To my mother, The Queen, thank you."
Immediately following the Queen's passing, Charles—as her eldest son—became the new reigning British monarch.
In his first speech as King, Charles praised her commitment to the throne.
"To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: Thank you," Charles said as he sat next to a framed portrait of his mother. "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'"