See Kaley Cuoco's Romance With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Take Flight

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Says BF Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways"

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have set the bar sky high.



The two—who stepped out for their first official red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12—debuted their romance earlier this year. Alongside a series of cute Instagram photos posted in early May, Kaley shared that "life lately" included the couple spending plenty of quality time together.



Fast-forward two months later to when the Flight Attendant star gave the sweetest shoutout to her boyfriend in honor of his 40th birthday. "To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways…Happy birthday, baby!" Kaley wrote alongside a photo of the Ozark actor. "To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born."

But Kaley isn't the only one sharing sweet words celebrating her love. When the Big Bang Theory alum earned an Emmy nomination for her work on Flight Attendant in July, Tom was the first to send his well wishes worldwide. "CONGRATULATIONS TO MY FAVORITE ACTRESS!!!," he captioned a July 12 photo of Kaley. "Such beautiful, brave work."