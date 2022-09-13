Growing Up Chrisley Trailer: Savannah's Love Life Is "S--t" While Chase Pops the Question to Emmy

Savannah Chrisley jokes she's just looking for a "penis and a pulse" following her breakup from ex Nic Kerdiles in the Growing Up Chrisley season four trailer. Plus, see Chase get engaged.

Watch: Growing Up Chrisley Season 4 Sneak Peek

The Chrisley kids are back in action.

Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley are tackling all the challenges that come with adult life in E! News' first look at season four of Growing Up Chrisley, which premieres Sept. 14 on E!.

The siblings seem to be at very different places when it comes to dating, as Chase is getting more serious with girlfriend Emmy Medders.

"It's just a different stage of life," he says in the trailer. "I'm finally in a good place with Emmy."

Cut to Chase seemingly proposing to Emmy with an engagement ring. "This is a joke," a stunned Emmy reacts before Chase confirms, "No."

Meanwhile, Savannah remains single after her breakup with ex Nic Kerdiles. In the preview, she's still dealing with difficult emotions after Nic attempted suicide earlier this year.

"It's been a hard couple months with Nic," Savannah admits before breaking down in tears. "I literally thought to myself like, 'Within seconds he's gone.'"

Todd Chrisley reminds his daughter, "That's not a responsibility that I'm going to allow you to carry."

E!'s Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Tragedy aside, Savannah is looking to move on and find a new flame—the only problem is she seems to be going through a considerable dry spell.

"My love life, it's for s--t," she admits. "If you've got a penis and a pulse, you probably fit the bill."

Chase encourages his sister, "It's your life, you just need to let loose and be yourself."

See everything that's to come on season four in the trailer above.

Growing Up Chrisley premieres Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9 p.m. on E!.

