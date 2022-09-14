Exclusive

Yes, the Vampire Academy Cast Is Ready for Fans to Ship Their Characters

Who can resist a good supernatural ship? In an interview with E! News, the Vampire Academy cast teased their excitement over bringing the book's beloved romances to life on the Peacock series.

By Leanne Aguilera, Paige Strout Sep 14, 2022 2:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesVampiresCouplesCelebritiesEntertainmentPeacockNBCU
Watch: Vampire Academy Stars Discuss Show's Connection to Novel Series

The teen vampire genre has had its fair share of memorable couples—from Twilight's Edward and Bella to The Vampire Diaries' Stefan, Damon and Elena—so it's no surprise that the cast of Peacock's Vampire Academy is already gearing up for the many ships to come.

"I'm super excited for all the ships," actress Daniela Nieves—who plays Royal vampire Lissa Dragomir—exclusively told E! News. "Just seeing what the fans think and who they want who to end up with and what they would like to see, it's really fun."

Portraying Lisa's BFF and half-vampire protector Rose Hathaway is Sisi Stringer, who echoed her co-star's words. "I really hope that we embody those relationships," she said, "because they're so crucial in the books and they're so important to the fans."

Though a wide array of ships are sure to surface as Vampire Academy progresses, fans can expect sparks to fly between Lissa and Royal vampire Christian Ozera (André Dae Kim). Rose, on the other hand, will get caught up in a love triangle with her fellow half-vampires (a.k.a. Dhampirs) Dimitri (Kieron Moore) and Mason (Andrew Liner).

photos
Everything We Know About Peacock’s Vampire Academy

Speaking to that dynamic, Liner teased how the show's love triangle differs from others like it. "Mason and Dimitri have an utmost respect for one another," the actor told E! News. "And with that comes this shared love for one woman and comradery, and they're both struggling as Dhampirs. So, I think it's kind of this shared live-in experience completely, which is fascinating."

Those relationships are central to the book series of the same name by Richelle Mead. And while co-creator Julie Plec may have tweaked a thing or two—namely fixing Rose and Dimitri's almost 8-year age gap—she wanted to keep the relationships as close to the books as possible.

Peacock

"Dimitri and Rose, Lissa and Christian, they are book canon," the Vampire Diaries co-creator told E! News. "We're not going to try to rewrite canon early on because that would be disrespectful to the source material."

The showrunner is open to change down the line, though—and there's one couple the show's leading ladies know fans would love to see.

"I know people are gonna be like, 'Oh my god, Rose and Lissa," Nieves joked. Stringer even has the perfect ship name for the two besties: "Rolissa."

Watch Nieves and Stringer break down the show's many different kinds of vampires in their exclusive interview with E! News above.

Vampire Academy premieres Thursday, Sept. 15 on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

2

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Asked About Time With Her Kids

3

How Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Honored Queen at London Service

4

Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids React to Her Historic Emmy Win

5

Bill Horn Speaks Out Following His Husband Scout Masterson's Death

Latest News

Jimmy Kimmel Praises Andrew Garfield for Saving Him at 2022 Emmys

How The Handmaid's Tale Said Goodbye to Alexis Bledel's Emily

Michelle Branch Speaks Out on Relationship With Patrick Carney

Exclusive

Love Island U.K.'s Ekin-Su Teases New TV Show With Davide

How Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Honored Queen at London Service

Exclusive

Ryan Eggold Teases New Amsterdam's Emotional Final Season

How Josh Duhamel Landed in the ER Before His Wedding to Audra Mari