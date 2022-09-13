Serena Williams Shuts Down Vogue World Runway in Stunning Silver Look

Watch : Beyonce Narrates Commercial Honoring Serena Williams

Serena Williams is the GOAT on and off the tennis court.

All eyes were on the tennis champion as she commanded the room to open the Vogue World runway show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12.

For her epic entrance, Serena stunned in a custom silver metallic Balenciaga design. The shiny, curve-hugging tank dress was paired with a dramatic floor-length cape. Diamond-adorned earrings, a slicked-back ponytail and glossy nude lip added extra glamour.

While the tennis champion most definitely had an all-star moment, she didn't walk alone. Four young girls, who were dressed in white tennis attire and holding rackets, adorably accompanied Serena down the catwalk.

And as the 40-year-old glided through the runway, her 2000 interview with NBC—where she discussed her Wimbledon match tournament—played in the background: "I want people to remember me as the girl who changed tennis, or just was able to bring something new to the game."