Sandra Oh, Shonda Rhimes and Chandra Wilson Have a Grey's Anatomy Reunion at 2022 Emmys

It was Grey's Anatomy at the 2022 Emmys as Sandra Oh posed with former co-star Chandra Wilson and series creator Shonda Rhimes. Get all the details on their meet-up here!

By Charlotte Walsh Sep 13, 2022 6:31 PMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsGrey's AnatomyEmmysSandra OhCelebrities
It's a great day for a Grey's Anatomy reunion.

Sandra Oh reunited with Grey's Anatomy co-star Chandra Wilson and creator Shonda Rhimes Sept. 13 at the 2022 Emmys. The Killing Eve star commemorated the occasion by sharing a sweet selfie of the three from the ceremony.

"@shondarhimes and Chandra Wilson," Oh captioned the series of snaps, which featured pictures of the actress alongside a slew of other celebs—including the casts of Squid Game and Saturday Night Live. "@squidgamenetflix, me some @nbcsnl Women, great actors Michael Stuhlbarg and Steve Zahn, It looks like I'm admonishing Lorne Michaels, but really I'm pointing out his @orderofcanada Martin Short has one too. Me next!"

Oh and Wilson, who play Dr. Christina Yang and Dr. Miranda Bailey, respectively, starred together on the long-running ABC medical drama until Oh departed after 10 seasons in 2014.

Rhimes, who was showrunner until season 14 and remains an executive producer, responded to the post with a series of hearts.

Oh was nominated for the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on the final season of Killing Eve. The award ultimately went to Euphoria star Zendaya, who picked up her second statue for her work on the HBO series

Wilson and Rhimes, on the other hand, both presented at the 2022 Emmys. Wilson and fellow TV doctor Freddie Highmore, who stars in The Good Doctor, gave the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series award to The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge, while Rhimes and American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson presented the Governors Award to Geena Davis.

Despite the happy reunion, we shouldn't expect Dr. Yang to grace Grey Sloan Memorial anytime soon, as Oh told E!'s Daily Pop in Aug. 2021 that she thinks of the series as "a time in my past."

"During the pandemic, I think a lot of people re-watched Grey's because it is such a friend," she said at the time. "It's a great privilege to have been on a show like that."

Grey's Anatomy returns for season 19 Oct. 6 on ABC. 

