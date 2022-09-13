Below Deck Med Alum Hannah Ferrier Calls Current Chief Stew Natasha Webb "Boring"

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

On or off Below Deck Mediterranean, Hannah Ferrier al-waves speaks her mind.

So, while the chief stew may no longer star on the Bravo series after being unceremoniously fired by Captain Sandy Yawn during season five, Hannah couldn't help but weigh in on the show's current season.

"It's really hard because obviously they've changed the chief stew every season since I left," Hannah told Showbiz Cheat Sheet Sept. 11."And I feel like it's such an important role on Below Deck to fill. Because you want somebody who is good at their job, but then at the end of the day, we kind of go like, 'Oh it's yachting.' It's still a reality show. So you want someone who's funny, who's quick. Who is not afraid to take people on. Not afraid to school their stews."

"I'm hoping they find one of those soon," Hannah continued, seemingly throwing shade at season seven chief stew Natasha Webb. "Because the one that's on there now doesn't seem like...Like she could be very good at her job, but doesn't sound like interesting television."