Below Deck Med Alum Hannah Ferrier Calls Current Chief Stew Natasha Webb "Boring"

On or off Below Deck Mediterranean, Hannah Ferrier al-waves speaks her mind.
So, while the chief stew may no longer star on the Bravo series after being unceremoniously fired by Captain Sandy Yawn during season five, Hannah couldn't help but weigh in on the show's current season.
"It's really hard because obviously they've changed the chief stew every season since I left," Hannah told Showbiz Cheat Sheet Sept. 11."And I feel like it's such an important role on Below Deck to fill. Because you want somebody who is good at their job, but then at the end of the day, we kind of go like, 'Oh it's yachting.' It's still a reality show. So you want someone who's funny, who's quick. Who is not afraid to take people on. Not afraid to school their stews."
"I'm hoping they find one of those soon," Hannah continued, seemingly throwing shade at season seven chief stew Natasha Webb. "Because the one that's on there now doesn't seem like...Like she could be very good at her job, but doesn't sound like interesting television."
That said, Hannah revealed she hasn't actually watched this season of Below Deck Med. "I just listen to the recaps," she said, adding that it was her Watch What Crappens podcast host Ronnie Karam who told her Natasha was boring. "So I think she's boring."
Much of Natasha's storyline has revolved around her complicated entanglement with chef Dave White. The two pursued a relationship at the beginning of the season after initially meeting and hooking up on a previous charter (which they both hid from their co-stars). However, the romance fizzled out when Dave realized that his strong feelings for Natasha weren't being reciprocated.
Natasha has since told E! News that she has her regrets—namely, keeping her and Dave's hook-up a secret from their fellow crew members. "Looking back, it was the wrong thing to do," she said during the exclusive interview in August. "I should have been more open and honest. It's just because of the way things came about on my last boat. I just thought it was a messy situation that a lot of people can judge people."
