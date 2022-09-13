Scout Masterson Dead at 48: Jenna Dewan, Hilarie Burton and More Stars Mourn Publicist's Passing

Hollywood peers and friends are honoring Scout Masterson's legacy.
The publicist's husband Bill Horn confirmed the tragic news on Sept. 12 that Scout had passed away at the age of 48. Following his death on Sept. 11, Tiffani Theissen shared an emotional tribute dedicated to her friend.
"This family needs lots of love right now," she wrote in a Sept. 12 Instagram post. "My dear friend Scout left this world way too soon and we are utterly heartbroken."
She continued, "It's hard for me to express how I am feeling because I'm not sure I can fully comprehend that he is gone. He was one of those people that always made you feel special and feel loved. And boy did he love BIG. His heart was the biggest. There's nothing he wouldn't do for anyone."
In her message, Tiffani also requested that people send their love to Bill and Scout's mother Nana and his children Simone and Boz, who she noted are "crushed and hurting and need so much support and love right now."
In response to her post, other celebrities also expressed their condolences.
One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton wrote, "Oh no. Tiffani I'm so sorry. Sending love to you and your family and Bill and the kids." Jenna Dewan also shared her love for the family, adding, "My heart is just broken for you.. all our family is here for you in any way you need."
Denise Richards commented, "I am beyond heartbroken, the girls are too. We love you guys so much. I'm still in shock & will be for a long time. We love you. I'll tell you the rest privately."
Tori Spelling, who also penned her own tribute on her Instagram page on Sept. 12, added , "We love you all so much. A one of a kind. Who always but everyone before himself. Selfless human. Amazing dad, husband, son, friend, fur dad, and Guncle. We will all forever miss you hugs. Xoxo."