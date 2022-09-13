Glenn Close Cancels Film Festival Appearance Due to Family Emergency

Glenn Close is putting her family first.
The Oscar nominee has canceled her trip to the San Sebastian Film Festival due to a personal matter. "I deeply regret that I will not be able to take part in the festival as there has been a family emergency for which I must stay home," Close said in a statement, per Variety. "I apologize to the festival, the jury, the filmmakers, the Donostia honorees and the festival audience, that I will not be there to celebrate with you all."
The festival issued their own statement saying Close "conveyed to the Festival her regrets for not being able to attend a duty to which she felt very committed."
Previously the Fatal Attraction actress shared her excitement about the festival in a video to Instagram on Sept. 3, calling it, "a new adventure I've never done before."
The actress added, "I love San Sebastian. The people are fantastic and I am really looking forward to seeing some wonderful films. I am very excited about meeting my fellow jury members."
Argentinian producer Matías Mosteirín, who was already a part of the jury, will now serve the role of president. Mosteirín's produced feature film, Bolivia, which received the Young Critics Award at the Semaine de la Critique in Cannes. He also executive produced Marcelo Piñeyro's series El Reino (The Realm) for Netflix.
Mosteirín's accompanied on the jury by casting director Antoinette Boulat from France, author and journalist Rosa Montero from Spain, filmmakers Tea Lindeburg from Denmark, Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese from Lesotho and Hlynur Palmason from Iceland.
San Sebastian Film Festival begins on Sept. 16 and runs until Sept. 24.