How Lil Nas X Gives Himself a Confidence Boost During His "Most Uncomfortable" Days

Lil Nas X ditched that old town road for a fabulous catwalk.
The "Montero" rapper—who is Coach's newest ambassador—made a showstopping appearance on the brand's New York Fashion Week runway on Sept. 12.
But ahead of strutting down the catwalk, Lil Nas X shared more insight into boundary-pushing style.
"I'm always like let's try something that I haven't really done before," he exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes about his fashion evolution. "With the help of my amazing stylist, Hodo Musa, she really makes sure I'm always right."
As for when he needs a confidence boost? He gives himself a little reminder. "'We're gonna make it through the day,'" he said. "And usually the days when I'm the most uncomfortable, I find it be the best days for growth."
And when he needs someone to look up to, he turns to Rihanna: "She always does whatever the f--k she wants with fashion."
Of course, many of Lil Nas X's fans would argue he exudes the same vibe as the Fenty Beauty founder.
In fact, it's that courageous attitude that made Coach excited to work with him. And the feeling is mutual.
The "Panini" singer called teaming up with the brand "really sick," which are two words that also perfectly summed up his runway outfit.
For the event, Lil Nas X donned a distressed leather vest with patchwork details added to the sides. Leather shorts with studded thigh straps, vibrant fuchsia jelly sandals and a bright yellow clutch completed the overall look.
The 23-year-old has most certainly been hard at work. After all, his collaboration with Coach isn't the only partnership he's announced in recent weeks.
On Aug. 26, Lil Nas X became YSL Beauty's newest U.S. ambassador. In addition, he starred in the brand's The Bold campaign to introduce the new Rouge Pur Couture Bold Lipstick Collection.
"I'm happy to be a part of something so unique and groundbreaking in the beauty world," Lil Nas X said at the time. "Shout out to YSL for embracing me and my campness and for inspiring change for the next generation of beauty."
Whether he's modeling fierce looks from Coach or rocking electrifying makeup, there's no denying the musician is hitting all the right notes.