Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Backlash Over New Role as Boohoo's "Sustainability Ambassador"

Kourtney Kardashian is going on the defense.
After being criticized for her collaboration with Boohoo as its "sustainability ambassador," the Kardashians star is explaining her decisions.
"I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words 'fast fashion' is that it's bad for our planet," Kourtney wrote in a Sept. 13 Instagram post. "Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don't go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn't going anywhere."
Kourtney went on to say she hopes the conversation around the collaboration drives change.
"I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet," she continued. "I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful. It's definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for."
Alas, the Poosh founder, married to Travis Barker, acknowledged she still has more to learn. "I certainly don't have all the answers," she added, "but for someone who has done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn't get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose."
And Kourtney encouraged "any experts who have ideas" to reach out. "I want to help and from my experience so far working with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too," she added. "I will be elaborating on their changes, how we've made this line more sustainable, and what I've learned we as consumers can do to help… all to come!!"
Boohoo—which also has a collaboration with Kourtney's stepson Landon Barker—announced its two capsule collections with Kourtney on Sept. 6, calling it "a collaboration to discover more about sustainability and style." Along with the collections, the company shared it would be posting a content series on Kourtney's conversation with "specialists in worker welfare, human rights, textile waste, upcycling, resale and vintage fashion."
However, several social media users called out Kourtney and the brand. "How is anything about this SUSTAINABLE?!!!" one follower asked. Added another, "'Sustainability' lol no. Maybe stop producing fast fashion." Wrote a third, "This is an absolute JOKE. What an utter greenwash."
In its press release, Boohoo—currently under investigation to determine just how environmentally friend it is—stated the garments in Kourtney's collection feature vintage items as well as materials like recycled fibers, traceable cotton, recycled polyester, faux leather and recycled sequins.
"Our people that work for Boohoo want to improve the sustainability of the business," Boohoo's head of sustainability Rosie Howells said in a YouTube video. "Our customers are asking us about it, and also our broader stakeholders are too. We need to ensure that we are kind of being as sustainable as we can be."
E! News reached out to Boohoo but a representative told E! News there will be "no further comment at this time."