Kourtney Kardashian's Clothing Line Is the "Most Interesting To Look At" With Styles Starting at $6

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

ABCDEFG, I have to go... shopping because Kourtney Kardashian just dropped an affordable clothing line at boohoo. This collection is designed with your busy life in mind, with pieces that can be worn in multiple ways over and over again, including 4-in-1 coats, 8-in-1 dresses, and reversible styles. Additionally, the collection includes fabrics made with recycled materials.

The boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker collection has 45 pieces, with an exclusive size ranging from small to 4XL and prices starting at just $6 and they max out at $100. Here are some of the standout pieces from the drop.