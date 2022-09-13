Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Pens Heartfelt Letter After Being Honored for Her Sobriety Journey

Inspiring others with her sobriety journey, Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent was honored by the Brent Shapiro Foundation as their 2022 Spirit of Sobriety Honoree. See her heartfelt message to fans.

Lala Kent is being celebrated for inspiring others with her sobriety journey.

The Vanderpump Rules star was honored as this year's Spirit of Sobriety Honoree at the Brent Shapiro Foundation's 2022 Summer Spectacular Gala on Sept. 10. Joining the likes of past honorees such as Demi Lovato and Will Arnett, Lala stated that she was "honored and humbled" by the award in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"This foundation does incredible work," she wrote on Sept. 12. "Taking pain and tragedy and turning it into purpose—giving kids the opportunity to a bright future by incentivizing them to stay sober in their most vulnerable and impressionable years."

In addition to thanking the organization's founders, Robert and Linell Shapiro—who created the foundation after losing their son Brent to addiction—Lala also thanked "the people who have supported me in my sobriety journey, protecting me and believing in me."

The Bravo star wrapped up her post with a meaningful message, saying, "Together, we will not only change lives, but save them, in honor of Brent."

Supporting Lala at the event were her VPR co-stars Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder and Lisa Vanderpump, as they all posed for pics together on the red carpet. The 32-year-old also walked the carpet with her adorable 1-year-old daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, whom she shares with ex Randall Emmett.

Like the foundation's past honorees, which include Rob Lowe and Joe Manganiello, Lala has always been candid with fans about her sobriety journey. In 2019, she took to Instagram to celebrate her first year of sobriety, calling it the "biggest accomplishment I've ever had in my life and the one I am most proud of."

"Today, and every day after that, I will fight for it," she wrote in a post on Oct. 22, 2019. "But I won't give it up for anything."

Fans will have to wait to see if Lala opens up more about her sobriety journey on the upcoming tenth season of VPR. But until then, fans can catch up on past seasons streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

