Why Dolores Catania Has Beef With Another Real Housewives of New Jersey Star

Watch : RHONJ Stars Crush Tomatoes on Celebrity Beef

Two Real Housewives are bringing their drama to E!.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania and RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo are going head-to-head in a food feud on the Sept. 13 episode of E!'s Celebrity Beef hosted by Joel McHale. But before the Bravolebrities battle it out for the title of best Italian cook, Dolores is shedding some light on their ongoing conflict.

"We have old school versus new school cooking—it's the only fight we'll ever have," Dolores told E! News exclusively of her preference for lighter fare.

Despite their differences, she continued, "I would never have turned this down. I was so excited that it was with Caroline because her and I are organically like sisters. The cook-off made me nervous because you can't beat experience and she cooks a lot more than me for her family, so it was a little nerve-racking."

"It was so much fun, but she was more competitive than I thought she would be," Dolores added. "I'm like, 'Caroline, it's just a show! Calm down.'"