The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney and More Reunite at the 2022 Emmys

Watch : The White Lotus Cast REACTS to 2022 Emmy Wins

The White Lotus cast is going to need a late checkout after celebrating their 2022 Emmys wins.

Stars Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jake Lacey, Natasha Rothwell and Jennifer Coolidge reflected on their big night with Live From E! at the 2022 Emmys, revealing the only thing better than the series scooping up five awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, was reuniting. "It's so amazing just being here with everybody," Sweeney said backstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. Sept. 12. "It's incredible."

While Rothwell and Daddario noted that they often see their fellow cast members, the 2022 Emmys were the first time that the entire cast has been together since they filmed the HBO series in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic in Maui. Rothwell said of the occasion, "It's so exciting. I don't think any of us saw this in the cards, because we were shooting under extraordinary circumstances."

Bartlett, who won Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, added, "It's like a big party."