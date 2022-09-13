Exclusive

The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney and More Reunite at the 2022 Emmys

Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge and the The White Lotus cast spoke to Live From E! backstage at the 2022 Emmys, after winning the award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

By Cydney Contreras Sep 13, 2022
TVRed CarpetAwardsEmmysExclusivesCelebrities
The White Lotus cast is going to need a late checkout after celebrating their 2022 Emmys wins. 

Stars Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Connie BrittonSteve ZahnJake LaceyNatasha Rothwell and Jennifer Coolidge reflected on their big night with Live From E! at the 2022 Emmys, revealing the only thing better than the series scooping up five awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, was reuniting. "It's so amazing just being here with everybody," Sweeney said backstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. Sept. 12. "It's incredible."

While Rothwell and Daddario noted that they often see their fellow cast members, the 2022 Emmys were the first time that the entire cast has been together since they filmed the HBO series in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic in Maui. Rothwell said of the occasion, "It's so exciting. I don't think any of us saw this in the cards, because we were shooting under extraordinary circumstances."

Bartlett, who won Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, added, "It's like a big party." 

In fact, director Mike White is leading the celebrations, with Britton saying, "All night, he's been like, 'Let's party!'"

The director was later spotted wearing a flower lei around his neck at the HBO/HBO Max after party, where Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys dished on what's to come in season two of the Emmy-winning series. "I've seen the first four [episodes], it's fantastic," Bloys told Deadline at the event. "Mike White puts together a great cast, I'm very excited for everyone to see the work and this cast."

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

While Bloys neither confirmed nor denied whether The White Lotus will return for a season three, he added that he's open to hearing pitches from White. "Who knows what Mike is thinking but whatever he was thinking," Bloys said, "I'm sure I'll be very, very excited by it."

As for the other Emmy-nominated HBO shows, Bloys said that he's excited for viewers to see what the network has in store, specifically sharing Succession's fourth season will have "more delicious drama."

While he didn't reveal anything else about the Emmy-winning drama, he confirmed Succession will likely return in the spring of 2023.

Until then, stream season one of The White Lotus on HBO Max. Seasons one through three of Succession are also streaming on HBO Max.

