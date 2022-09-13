Gisele Bündchen Says She'd Like Tom Brady to "Be More Present" Amid NFL Return

In a new interview with Elle, Gisele Bündchen shared how she feels about husband Tom Brady coming out of retirement for a 23rd season in the NFL. See what the model had to say below.

Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football

Gisele Bündchen is ready for Tom Brady to be more available.

The supermodel—who shares daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12, with the quarterback—slammed "sexist" media criticism of her seeming "desperate" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star to retire from the NFL and shared why she wants Tom to finally say goodbye to football. 

"I have my concerns," she explained during her cover story interview with Elle published Sept. 13. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."

Gisele said that she and Tom have had many chats about him hanging up his cleats for good, but she knows how much he loves the game. 

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," she continued. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Tom—who is also dad to son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan—almost walked away from the game earlier this year. In February, he announced that he was retiring from football to "focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

However, the retirement was short-lived as just a month later, the seven-time Super Bowl champ shared that he would be returning to the game for his 23rd season.

"These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Tom wrote in a March 13 Instagram post. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible."

Amid news of his return, reports surfaced that Gisele and Tom—who tied the knot in 2009—have been having marital issues. E! News has reached out to reps for the model and athlete for comment. Gisele and Tom have not commented on these reports publicly.

Though Gisele was absent from her husband's first post-retirement return to the field in Texas on Sept. 11, she sent a supportive message to him on social media. 

"Let's go @TomBrady!," she tweeted, adding, "Let's go Bucs!"

