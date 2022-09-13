Here's Everything That Really Happened Behind the Scenes at the 2022 Emmys

It was a night to remember at the 2022 Emmys.
On Sept. 12, stars from around the world gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the shows that had us buzzing all year long. And while award show viewers saw Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson host the ceremony and watch actors Zendaya, Jean Smart, Lee Jung-jae, Jason Sudeikis and more pick up trophies, there were also many memorable moments that cameras didn't catch. But don't worry, darling, because E! News was on the red carpet and inside the event to get you those BTS details.
So, do you want to find out which celebs were chatting between commercial breaks? Who was on their feet applauding for fellow stars? Which couples were packing on the PDA? We have those answers and more.
Keep scrolling for all of the exclusive behind-the-scenes scoop from the 2022 Emmy Awards below!
5:48 p.m. EST: Outside on the red carpet, Severance stars Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Jen Tullock are hanging outside the venue chatting with friends, taking selfies.
6:06 p.m. EST: RuPaul, Carson Kressley make their way to the red carpet.
6:39 p.m. EST: The stars of Yellowjackets strike a pose for the cameras.
7:13 p.m. EST: Cousin Greg! Succession actor Nicholas Braun is spotted making his way into the theater in search of his seat.
7:29 p.m. EST: It's date night for Lily James as she walks through the tables holding hands with her boyfriend Michael Shuman.
7:31 p.m. EST: John Legend and pregnant Chrissy Teigen are also walking hand-in-hand inside the ceremony.
7:32 p.m. EST: Bowen Yang passes by Chrissy and John and Chrissy screams, "Hi Bowen!
7:36 p.m. EST: Brett Goldstein and the supporting men of Ted Lasso are in all the lobby in a small circling smiling and having a chat.
7:45 p.m. EST: Zendaya is blowing kisses at friends she passes by.
7:49 p.m. EST: Kaley Cuoco exits the restroom where boyfriend Tom Pelphrey is waiting for her, holding her clutch.
7:52 p.m. EST: Julia Garner walks in and Laura Linney gives her a big hug.
7:53 p.m. EST: Reese Witherspoon runs over to Laura right as Julia walks away and they embrace.
8:06 p.m. EST: Standing ovation for Oprah Winfrey as she steps out to present the first award of the night, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series.
8:23 p.m. EST: The crowd looks over at the Netflix table after Kenan makes a joke about the streaming service.
8:41 p.m. EST: The audience is in an uproar for Sheryl Lee Ralph as she takes the stage to accept her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
8:56 p.m. EST: Lindsay Shookus and Kate McKinnon give each other a quick embrace following SNL's win.
9:22 p.m. EST: Huge applause for Lizzo after her show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls wins Outstanding Competition Program.
10:05 p.m. EST: Right before the commercial break ends, Rhea Seehorn is talking to Seth Meyers and Jason Sudeikis. She cups her hands on Seth's face and he is smiling and Jason is laughing.
10:09 p.m. EST: The whole room is on their feet after Quinta Brunson is announced as the winner of Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. She makes history with her win.
10:24 p.m. EST: Zendaya walks back in after her win and passes a table of Euphoria crew who stand up and cheer. She leans over to hug a bunch of them.
10:26 p.m. EST: Brian Cox and Martin Short are having a lively convo, Brian's arm is around Martin and Steve Martin walks over.
10:45 p.m. EST: Lizzo runs right over to Zendaya at the break and they gush to each other.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)