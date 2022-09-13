Kelly Rizzo Shares "Surreal" Reaction to Husband Bob Saget's 2022 Emmys In Memoriam Tribute

Watch : Jodie Sweetin's Wedding: How Bob Saget Was There in Spirit

Bob Saget's memory lives on.

The late actor and comedian was among several stars honored during the In Memoriam tribute at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12. Watching the tribute was quite the emotional experience for the Full House star's wife, Kelly Rizzo, who shared her heartfelt reaction to the segment with fans on Instagram.

"I've been a wreck all day waiting for this," she wrote on her Instagram Story Sept. 12, alongside a clip of Saget from the In Memoriam. "My heart broke all over again. But I know he'd be proud for this recognition."

She added, "This is still all so damn weird and surreal."

The In Memoriam tribute, which featured a performance by John Legend, also honored Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Ray Liotta, James Caan, Sidney Poitier and Saget's friends Gilbert Gottfried and Louie Anderson, among many others.

Saget died of head trauma on January 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida. The 65-year-old was in the middle of a standup comedy tour at the time, and had performed the night before at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall near Jacksonville.