Peter Facinelli Shares First Photo, Name of His and Lily Anne Harrison's Baby Boy

Peter Facinelli shared the name and first pic of his and Lily Anne Harrison's baby boy. Scroll on to find out more about the Twilight alum's newborn.

Peter Facinelli has gone from Breaking Dawn to shining light on his and Lily Anne Harrison's baby boy.

The actor revealed their son's name while sharing the first full photo of their newborn to Instagram Sept. 12.

"Felt Cute. Might delight later," Facinelli captioned the post. "Happy 1 week Birthday Jack. Jack Cooper Facinelli."

Several commenters—including Twilight co-star Nikki Reed—couldn't get enough of the adorable pic. 

"I love him so much," she wrote, "is it too soon for kisses from Aunty Nik?"

Harrison reshared Facinelli's post and referred to Jack as her "lil' angel boy."

Facinelli, 48, and Harrison, 33, welcomed Jack on Sept. 5, with the Nurse Jackie alum sharing the news with a photo of their newborn's hand on Instagram. He captioned the photo, "Happy 'Labor' Day @lilyharrison."

The newborn is the couple's first child together. Facinelli is also dad to daughters Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15, who he shares with his ex-wife Jennie Garth

"It's been a minute since I had a kid, but it's kind of fun," he told E! News in July. "It's kind of fun to do it all over again."

Harrison announced in June that she and Facinelli had a little one on the way, posting a photo of her baby bump and writing, "Not a burrito belly." And they couldn't wait to meet their bundle of joy. Harrison, who got engaged to Facinelli at the end of 2019, told E! News in July, "We get to have a little 50/50 of us."

She also described her pregnancy to E! News as "super smooth and easy," adding, "It was a pleasant surprise because it's different for everybody. So I didn't know what was going to happen, you never know going in."

