Peter Facinelli Shares First Photo, Name of His and Lily Anne Harrison's Baby Boy

Peter Facinelli has gone from Breaking Dawn to shining light on his and Lily Anne Harrison's baby boy.

The actor revealed their son's name while sharing the first full photo of their newborn to Instagram Sept. 12.

"Felt Cute. Might delight later," Facinelli captioned the post. "Happy 1 week Birthday Jack. Jack Cooper Facinelli."

Several commenters—including Twilight co-star Nikki Reed—couldn't get enough of the adorable pic.

"I love him so much," she wrote, "is it too soon for kisses from Aunty Nik?"

Harrison reshared Facinelli's post and referred to Jack as her "lil' angel boy."

Facinelli, 48, and Harrison, 33, welcomed Jack on Sept. 5, with the Nurse Jackie alum sharing the news with a photo of their newborn's hand on Instagram. He captioned the photo, "Happy 'Labor' Day @lilyharrison."

The newborn is the couple's first child together. Facinelli is also dad to daughters Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15, who he shares with his ex-wife Jennie Garth.

"It's been a minute since I had a kid, but it's kind of fun," he told E! News in July. "It's kind of fun to do it all over again."