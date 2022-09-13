Lorne Michaels Confirms 4 New Cast Members Are Joining Saturday Night Live Season 48

Executive producer Lorne Michaels spoke to reporters at the 2022 Emmys about season 48 of Saturday Night Live, premiering this fall on NBC.

Lorne Michaels is keeping it real.

The Saturday Night Live executive producer candidly discussed the show's upcoming 48th season with reporters at the 2022 Emmys Sept. 12, sharing that the coming episodes will see the show adjust to the departure of several veteran cast members. "This will be a transition year," he said backstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. "The changes are always difficult. But also really exciting."

The season 47 finale saw the departure of cast members Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant and Pete Davidson, all of whom left of their own accord. Additionally, the show announced Sept. 1 that Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari would not be returning for the upcoming season.

While these stars will not be gracing the SNL stage when season 48 premieres Oct. 1, a new batch of comedians will be filling in for them. According to Michaels, they've hired at least four more cast members, whose names will be shared later this week.

Michaels also celebrated the show's sixth consecutive win for Variety Sketch Show, beating out A Black Lady Sketch Show, the one other nominee in the category. While the odds were in their favor, Michaels said he was surprised to win yet another award, adding, "At least three or four times in each decade, we don't either get nominated or we don't win, so you never really know."

Numerous SNL alums took part in the celebrations, with Bill Hader, Amy Poehler, Seth MeyersBowen Yang and more in attendance for the ceremony. Even the elusive Davidson made an appearance, presenting fellow alum Jason Sudeikis with the award for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. 

Not to mention, Kenan Thompson hosted the ceremony for the first time, following in the footsteps of Michael CheColin Jost, Andy Samberg, Meyers and Jimmy Fallon.

(E! News and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal.)

