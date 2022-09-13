Go Inside the 2022 Emmys After-Parties With Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and More

After attending the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12, celebs including Zendaya, Maude Apatow and Mindy Kaling were photographed hitting up the after parties. See all the photos from the star-studded affairs.

They came, they saw—and they celebrated.

After the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 proved to be quite the evening, it's no surprise that many celebs decided to hit up the after-parties in celebration of the awards show.

In honor of TV's biggest night, Netflix had an epic bash featuring stars like Jason Bateman, Julia Garner, Shonda Rhimes, Katie Lowes, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Tan France, who were all treated to Casamigos. As far as who hit the dance floor during the streaming service's event? An eyewitness told E! News the entire cast of Squid Game gave the party the green light, with every single cast member—think Lee Jung-jae, O Yeong-su and more—creating a circle on the dance floor at one point.

But they weren't the only ones having a good time, as Garner also found herself dancing along to the music, with the Ozark star—who nabbed an Emmy win at the ceremony for her role in the series—in a "jubilant mood" as she "received many hugs from well-wishers," according to the insider.

photos
Inside the 2022 Emmys Gift Bag

However, the Netflix-hosted event was just one of the many parties, with the Governors Ball Emmys After Party at the Los Angeles Convention Center also seeing a slew of guests including Emmys host Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang, Connie Britton, Ben Stiller and Ariana DeBose, among others. Meanwhile, stars including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow all attended the HBO after party as well. But enough from us, read on to see your favorite celebs at the after-parties for the 2022 Emmys.

David Livingston/Gaetty Images
Connie Britton, HBO After Party
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Kenan Thompson, Governors Ball
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix
Tan France, Netflix Emmys After Party
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix
Julia Garner, Netflix Emmys After Party
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix
Mindy Kaling, Netflix Emmys After Party
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix
Jason Bateman, Amanda Anka, Netflix Emmys After Party
David Livingston/Getty Images
BJ Novak, HBO Emmys After Party
Rich Polk/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Governors Ball
Rich Polk/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Governors Ball
Rich Polk/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Elle Fanning, Governors Ball
Rich Polk/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Ariana DeBose, Governors Ball
Rich Polk/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Jason Sudeikis, Governors Ball
Backgrid
Larry David, HBO Emmys After Party
Backgrid
Nicholas Braun, HBO Emmys After Party
Backgrid
Ben Stiller, Apple TV+ After Party
David Livingston/Getty Images
Zendaya, HBO Emmys After Party
Backgrid
Alexandra Dadario, Andrew Form, HBO Emmys After Party
BACKGRID
Sydney Sweeney, HBO Emmys After Party
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO
Maude Apatow, Judd Apatow, HBO Emmys After Party
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO
Chloe Cherry, HBO Emmys After Party
David Livingston/Getty Images
Maude Apatow, HBO Emmys After Party

