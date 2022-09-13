This Tarte Mascara Is Like a Push-Up Bra for Your Lashes: Get 2 for Less Than the Price of 1

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If eyes are the windows to the soul, then lashes are the curtains. Metaphors aside, we can all agree that voluminous lashes can take your makeup to the next level, but that doesn't mean you have to spend a ton of money. Ditch the expensive eyelash extensions and lash lifts. Say goodbye to the frustration of applying false eyelashes. All you need is a game-changing mascara in your makeup bag. Enter the Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes! Volumizing Mascara. With one swipe, my lashes look longer and have a defined curl. I have such watery eyes, yet this mascara is smudge-proof, and flake-free throughout a long day, even when I cry or yawn.
Aside from this long-lasting formula, this mascara has a unique brush, which is actually two different brushes wound together. The shorter one amps up the volume, while the longer one helps me get that great curl. It's an unbeatable combination. Right now, there's a can't-miss deal at QVC. You can get two Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes! Volumizing Mascaras for just $22. That bundle is an unbelievable bargain, especially since one mascara costs $24. That's a $26 discount. Make sure you always have a backup or you can gift the spare to a fellow makeup enthusiast. No matter what option you choose, this is a can't-miss discount.
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes! Volumizing Mascara
This mascara is one of those products that E! Shopping Editors will never stop buying. If you want people to wonder if you're wearing false lashes, you need to try this out. It's basically a push-up bra for your eyelashes. If you want pumped up volume, add this to your routine.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from QVC shoppers.
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes! Volumizing Mascara Reviews
A shopper explained, "It's difficult for me to find a mascara that stays put. Usually by noon I have a serious case of racoon eyes! This mascara stays on all day and looks great! A little bit of work to take off at night, but a double cleanse starting with a cleansing oil works wonders."
Another raved, "I have thin small and very sparse eyelashes. This mascara brings out eyelashes I didn't even know I had. I love this mascara, and every time it's on sale, I will buy it. I always make sure I've got a couple of tubes at home, since I go through them like crazy. I've been working from home, and when I have to make a quick trip to work, I put this mascara on and voilà, I have lashes."
Someone wrote, "I try many mascaras and am usually let down. This one does not disappoint. You do not need 5 coats for your lashes to appear full and elongated. I have lash damage from extensions, where they have broken off but using this mascara you would never know. I highly recommend."
A QVC customer gushed, "I love this mascara. I am a mascara junkie, and am always trying out new products. So far this one wins. I love the volume and length I get from it. I have reordered it, and it hasn't failed to perform. I've already told friends about it. it's a keeper!"
A fan of the product declared, "I have never had such an amazing mascara!! I would recommend this to everyone! This gives you full sexy lashes that just brighten up your face. This is a must have!"
Someone reviewed, "I tried several brands but this is the best at thickening, lengthening and lasting. It looks great!"
"This mascara is great. You can use only one coat. It feels like silk going on. No flaking. Best of all it is non-allergic! Please do not change the formula," a loyal shopper urged.
A QVC shopper wrote, "Tarte's mascara is wonderful, no clumping and it makes my lashes long and natural-looking. I am very satisfied so I will continue to purchase Tarte's mascara!"
A Tarte fan praised this mascara for its staying power, sharing, "I became a believer a few years ago after trying tarte lights,camera,lashes mascara. I love that it stays put and doesn't wind up on my cheeks by the end of the day. It isn't harsh or make my eyes itchy. Please don't stop making it!"
Looking for more great beauty products? This one looks like a lip gloss and has the staying power of a liquid lipstick (even after you eat and drink).