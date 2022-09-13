My Holy Grail Smashbox Primer Is 50% Off Today Only: Here's Why You Need to Stock Up

I'm not the only one who loves this primer, check out these rave reviews.

Smashbox Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Foundation Primer Reviews

A shopper declared, "The best primer on the planet! Applies like silk, making your skin flawless. I have tried so many primers on the market, this one does it all without agitating my skin or causing breakouts. You need a tiny dot covering your entire face. Love how my makeup applies flawless and sheer."

Another raved, "Tried and true. You can't dupe this primer. Or beat it. It is the original, and there is no comparison. As much as even I want to find a better one, I keep coming back to this one."

A fan of the primer gushed, "Simply the best! This is far the best primer in the market. It works perfectly on my pores and let's the foundation sits nicely on my skin."

"Holy Grail Primer. I've been using this for years. I have tried so many other brands and come back to this one every single time. I have a lot of skin issues that I need addressed by my primer, and this one gets the job done. It's especially good for oily and acne prone skin, as well as smoothing larger pores. I wear this under makeup for fantastic results, but I also wear it alone over my skin care. Even without makeup over it, I always get compliments on my skin when I wear it," a Sephora customer wrote.

A shopper reviewed, "This will ALWAYS be my go to primer!! Long lasting and makes my makeup sit so smoothly. Doesn't feel greasy or thick at all."

"Best product I've every used. Very silky, not greasy. Would highly recommend this product. Make-up stays in place all day and stops it from caking. I intend to buy it again," someone wrote.

A shopper said, "Best primer ever! So light weight and smoothing, I love how it feels on my face and how it makes my makeup look."

Another exclaimed, "Freaking Awesome!!! Soooooo this made my concealer look natural and no creasing!!!!!! Really… no creasing!!!!! A little goes a long way! I would love to see this in a bigger size!!!"

Someone else wrote, "I've tried several different primers and I always always come SB's photo finish, it's the OG. Nothing gives smoother canvas for your foundation, hands down and keeps your foundation in place for 8+ hours. I have combo skin, oily-ish t-zone, fyi."

