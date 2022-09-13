My Holy Grail Smashbox Primer Is 50% Off Today Only: Here's Why You Need to Stock Up

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're struggling to find concealer, foundation, or eyeshadow that stays put throughout a long day, do not get rid of those products. The issue may not actually be with those items, after all. Hear me out: you may just need a better base to prime your face for makeup. If you don't start your getting-ready routine with some makeup primer, you're missing out, in my opinion. I recommend the Smashbox Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Foundation Primer. It is a complete and total game-changer. I actually added an event to my calendar because it's on sale for 50% off. Unfortunately, this is just a 24-hour flash sale, so you need to act fast. Fortunately, this is one of my tried and true products, so I'm ready to stock up. I hope you do too.
My makeup always lasts throughout the day, it applies smoothly every time, and my incredibly sensitive skin never breaks out when I use it. On the few days when I forget to put on my beloved Smashbox primer, I see a major difference immediately. I'm not even kidding when I say that I've had this sale marked in my calendar for a month. This Smashbox primer is just that good. If you need a little more convincing before you check this out, keep on reading.
This is the first makeup primer I have ever tried. I distinctly remember testing it out in the store, truly shocked by skin feeling softer than ever before. I fell in love immediately, but I'm not going to lie, I have tried other primers throughout the years. After trying dozens, I completely regret the money I spent. I always come back to this one and I will never change my mind again. My makeup applies evenly, it lasts longer, and it absorbs quickly—no more waiting around hoping to kill time waiting for my primer to dry down. This even makes my skin look beautiful and smooth during a makeup-free day.
I am stocking up on this one for sure. I will never run out of this primer ever again. I'm not the only one who adores the product. It has 239.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 1,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Check out these photos, showcasing the differences between a bare face, a bare face with Smashbox primer, and a face with Smashbox primer and foundation.
I'm not the only one who loves this primer, check out these rave reviews.
A shopper declared, "The best primer on the planet! Applies like silk, making your skin flawless. I have tried so many primers on the market, this one does it all without agitating my skin or causing breakouts. You need a tiny dot covering your entire face. Love how my makeup applies flawless and sheer."
Another raved, "Tried and true. You can't dupe this primer. Or beat it. It is the original, and there is no comparison. As much as even I want to find a better one, I keep coming back to this one."
A fan of the primer gushed, "Simply the best! This is far the best primer in the market. It works perfectly on my pores and let's the foundation sits nicely on my skin."
"Holy Grail Primer. I've been using this for years. I have tried so many other brands and come back to this one every single time. I have a lot of skin issues that I need addressed by my primer, and this one gets the job done. It's especially good for oily and acne prone skin, as well as smoothing larger pores. I wear this under makeup for fantastic results, but I also wear it alone over my skin care. Even without makeup over it, I always get compliments on my skin when I wear it," a Sephora customer wrote.
A shopper reviewed, "This will ALWAYS be my go to primer!! Long lasting and makes my makeup sit so smoothly. Doesn't feel greasy or thick at all."
"Best product I've every used. Very silky, not greasy. Would highly recommend this product. Make-up stays in place all day and stops it from caking. I intend to buy it again," someone wrote.
A shopper said, "Best primer ever! So light weight and smoothing, I love how it feels on my face and how it makes my makeup look."
Another exclaimed, "Freaking Awesome!!! Soooooo this made my concealer look natural and no creasing!!!!!! Really… no creasing!!!!! A little goes a long way! I would love to see this in a bigger size!!!"
Someone else wrote, "I've tried several different primers and I always always come SB's photo finish, it's the OG. Nothing gives smoother canvas for your foundation, hands down and keeps your foundation in place for 8+ hours. I have combo skin, oily-ish t-zone, fyi."
