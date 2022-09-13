Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win

When Sheryl Lee Ralph took home her first trophy at the 2022 Emmys, her children captured the moment they erupted in cheer as her name was called. See their sweet reaction below.

Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech

Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys

When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)

"I've envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life," Etienne captioned a TikTok video of his mom's win on Sept. 12. "We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylleeralph you are A WINNER!!!! @ivycoco and I are in our seats crying."

In the clip, Etienne and Ivy-Victoria exploded with joy when Sheryl's name was called. The siblings jumped up and down while screaming, "Yes mommy" and "Oh my God!"

With the historic win, Sheryl became the second Black woman to win Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in Emmys history after Jackée Harry, who won in 1987 for her role as Sandra Clark in the sitcom 227.

When the Moesha alum took the stage to accept her award, she sang part of Dianne Reeves' song "Endangered Species" and gave an unforgettable speech that had everyone in the Microsoft Theater on their feet.

"I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim's song," Sheryl sang onstage Sept. 12. "I am a woman, I am an artist. And I know where my voice belongs."

@walkgoodetienne I’ve envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life. We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylleeralph you are A WINNER!!!! @ivycoco and I are in our seats crying. #emmys2022 ? original sound - Etienne (eh-tee-en) Maurice

The Tony nominee then passionately spoke to those who felt like giving up on their dreams.

"To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true," the newly minted Emmy winner said, "I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like this. This is what striving looks like."

Rich Polk/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

She continued, "Don't you ever, ever give up on you, because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner, and if you've got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me—thank you!"

 

