Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win

Watch : See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech

Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys.

When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)

"I've envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life," Etienne captioned a TikTok video of his mom's win on Sept. 12. "We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylleeralph you are A WINNER!!!! @ivycoco and I are in our seats crying."

In the clip, Etienne and Ivy-Victoria exploded with joy when Sheryl's name was called. The siblings jumped up and down while screaming, "Yes mommy" and "Oh my God!"

With the historic win, Sheryl became the second Black woman to win Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in Emmys history after Jackée Harry, who won in 1987 for her role as Sandra Clark in the sitcom 227.